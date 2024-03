Stocks to watch: SIA, Sats, UOL, SingLand, GuocoLand, Dasin Retail Trust

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier moved 28.2 per cent more passengers on a group level in February year-on-year (y-o-y), it said in its operating results on Friday. Passenger traffic for SIA was up 20.4 per cent y-o-y on a capacity increase of 20.7 per cent over the same period. Shares of SIA were down S$0.04 or 0.6 per cent at S$6.38, before the announcement. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel