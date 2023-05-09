|
09.05.2023 02:40:41
Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Paragon Reit, Riverstone, Plato Capital
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (May 9): SIA Engineering Company: The aircraft engineering and maintenance provider reported a 20.4 per cent drop in net profit to S$33.9 million for the second half-year ended Mar 31, 2023, from S$42.6 million the year before. While revenue rose 43.4 per cent for the same period, expenditure also rose by 39.9 per cent due to the progressive step-down of government wage support, as well as higher manpower and material costs. Its shares closed on Monday unchanged at S$2.22, before the news. Paragon Reit: The real estate investment trust (Reit) reported a 0.6 per cent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter gross revenue to S$72 million, from S$71.6 million in the year-ago period. The trust’s manager gave increased footfall as a result of easing pandemic restrictions as the contributing factor. Units of the Reit closed on Monday S$0.005 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$0.95, before the news broke. Riverstone: The Malaysian glove manufacturer posted a 57 per cent drop in net profit to RM46.7 million (S$13.9 million) for the first quarter ended Mar 31, 2023. This was largely due to an oversupply of healthcare gloves, volatile raw material prices, and an increase in overall production costs. Prior to the news, its shares closed on Monday down S$0.01, at S$0.585, a 1.7 per cent drop. Plato Capital: The enterprise software provider said on Monday that its 70 per cent-owned subsidiary has agreed to sell its 27 per cent stake in TYK Capital to a Singapore-based private equity firm for a consideration of RM120 million (S$35.8 million). The transaction is expected to result in a gain of around S$18.6 million for Plato Capital. The counter last traded at S$1.91 before it called for a trading halt on May 4. It resumes trading on Tuesday.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Riverstone Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Riverstone Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|4,62
|-13,48%
|Plato Income Maximiser Ltd Registered Shs
|1,26
|0,80%
|Riverstone Holdings Ltd
|0,61
|3,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil
In Fernost weisen die Märkte zur Wochenmitte querbeet Verluste aus. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild.