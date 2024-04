Stocks to watch: Singtel, Keppel, Great Eastern, Seatrium, Best World

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Apr 29): Singtel: The telco expects to recognise around S$3.1 billion in exceptional non-cash impairment provisions for the second half year ended Mar 31, it said on Monday. However, it does not expect the provisions to affect its dividend payment and underlying net profit for the full-year period, which remain on track. Separately, the group said its wholly owned Australian subsidiary Optus inked an agreement with TPG Telecom to create a regional multi-operator core network. It expects to receive A$1.6 billion (S$1.4 billion) in total service fees over the 11-year term of the agreement, with some A$900 million in incremental cash flows. Singtel’s counter ended 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$2.41 on Friday. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel