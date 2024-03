Stocks to watch: Singtel, Nio, 17Live, mm2 Asia

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Mar 6): Singtel: The telco’s Australian unit Optus was fined A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) by the Australian Communications and Media Authority on Wednesday over large-scale breaches of public safety rules. The government agency’s investigation found that Optus failed to upload the information of close to 200,000 customers to a database used by emergency services, between January 2021 and September 2023. Singtel’s shares closed 0.9 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$2.31 on Tuesday. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel