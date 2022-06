Stocks to watch: Singtel, Singapore Airlines, Procurri

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Jun 16):Singtel: The telco on Thursday said it will acquire an additional 3.78 per cent stake in Intouch from Temasek’s Anderton Investments for S$330 million, raising its stake in the Thai telecommunications company to 24.99 per cent from 21.21 per cent. Singtel shares closed 0.8 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$2.50 on Wednesday, after it separately announced in a Jun 15 press release that its Australian subsidiary Optus will directly oversee its Optus Enterprise division from Jul 1 this year.