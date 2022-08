Stocks to watch: Singtel, Tan Chong, United Hampshire US Reit, IX Biopharma, Lion Asiapac 

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Aug 23):Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): Bloomberg sources cited in an article on Monday said the telecommunications company is going forward with a planned sale of its cyber security business Trustwave Holdings that could raise about US$200 million to US$300 million. Singtel is streamlining its portfolio as it seeks to raise cash and focus on 5G operations as well as developing new growth engines including IT services and data centres. Shares of SIngtel ended Monday unchanged at S$2.66.