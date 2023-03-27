Stocksy Celebrates 10 Years of Disrupting the Stock Media Industry

Artist-owned cooperative leads the industry in supporting artists, paying the highest rates, and promoting authentic, inclusive and diverse stock media.

VICTORIA, BC, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Stocksy , the royalty-free stock media cooperative specializing in diverse and authentic media, today celebrates ten years in business. Founded by veterans of the stock media industry in 2013, Stocksy is an artist-owned cooperative that disrupts the traditional stock media model by paying artists the highest rates in the industry while delivering high quality photography, video, and illustrations at competitive prices. To celebrate the milestone, Stocksy reflects on ten years of creativity in Stock media with a special 10-day campaign. Visit the campaign page .

"What we see in media matters. It reflects what we value as a society. We need the media industry to change and we're proud to be a catalyst in that change. It's phenomenal to be a connector brand that helps both our clients and our artists tell stories and reflect the real world"," says Christina Minshull, Head of Marketing & Design at Stocksy.

Global clientele supported by global contributors

Stocksy licenses premium stock photos, videos, and illustrations to a global clientele serving more than 50% of Fortune 500 companies to date including companies like Meta . As an artist-owned cooperative of 2,000 members in over 80 countries, we're on a mission to change the face of visual media with a commitment to ethically and sustainably paying creators for their work.

"We've grown in exciting ways, not only through expanding and diversifying our membership, but also in evolving the vibrance, substance, and depth of our collection," says Jen Grantham , Head of Content. "We've grown from representing 40 countries to over 80; representing more female, non-binary, and BIPOC artists, all who are co-owners of our business due to our Co-op model."

About Stocksy

Stocksy is a royalty-free stock photo ,video and illustration cooperative specializing in conceptual and authentic imagery that reflects the modern world. Guided by our brand values , we commit to providing an equitable platform that empowers and supports the creative class' pursuit of meaningful work. Created as a multi-stakeholder platform cooperative, we pay the highest royalties in the industry, with 50%-75% of all licenses going to our global membership.

