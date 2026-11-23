(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Biogen (BIIB) announced that new long-term clinical data for Zorevunersen, an investigational treatment for Dravet syndrome, will be presented at the 2026 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting.

Dravet syndrome is a rare and severe genetic epilepsy that begins in early childhood and is characterized by frequent seizures as well as developmental, cognitive and behavioral challenges. Current treatments primarily focus on controlling seizures rather than addressing the underlying cause on the disease.

Long-Term Data Support Ongoing Development

The data being presented include findings from Phase 1/2a studies and open-label extension trials, representing more than five years of clinical experience with Zorevunersen.

According to the companies, the results show sustained effects across multiple measures of disease burden, including seizure frequency, neurodevelopmental outcomes and quality of life. Some patients have now received treatment for more than five years.

The companies also reported that Zorevunersen continues to be generally well tolerated in long-term follow-up.

Phase 3 Study Underway

Zorevunersen is an antisense oligonucleotide designed to increase production of the NaV1.1 protein, addressing the underlying genetic cause of most cases of Dravet syndrome.

The global Phase 3 EMPEROR trial is currently evaluating the therapy in children with Dravet syndrome. Enrollment of the primary analysis population was completed in June 2026.

A data readout from the Phase 3 study is expected in the third quarter of 2027, with plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2027 if the results are supportive.

The companies believe Zorevunersen has the potential to become a first-in-class disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome, an area where no approved disease-modifying therapies currently exist.

STOK has traded between $22.05 and $40.22 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $26.81, down 0.45%.