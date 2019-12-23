Stoke Therapeutics Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI). This addition is effective prior to market open today.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index tracks the performance of a set of NASDAQ-listed securities that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. Selected companies must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is re-ranked annually and forms the basis for a number of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:STOK), is a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression to restore target proteins to near normal levels. Stoke aims to develop the first precision medicine platform to target the underlying cause of a broad spectrum of genetic diseases in which the patient has one healthy copy of a gene and one mutated copy that fails to produce a protein essential to health. These diseases, in which loss of approximately 50% of normal protein expression causes disease, are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. The company’s lead investigational new medicine is STK-001, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at @StokeTx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005097/en/