Stoke Therapeutics Posts Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) posted a second quarter net loss of $24.7 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to a loss of $22.0 million, or $0.60 per share, last year. Revenue was $3.23 million, for the quarter. Research and development expenses were $18.4 million, compared to $14.1 million, last year.

"The Stoke team continues to execute and we look forward to our next readout of data from our ongoing clinical studies of STK-001 in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome," said Edward M. Kaye, CEO of Stoke Therapeutics.

