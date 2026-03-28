Stoke Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLTL / ISIN: US86150R1077
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28.03.2026 01:32:22
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 340% as Chair Sells $174K in Shares
Arthur Tzianabos, the chair of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK), disclosed the direct sale of 4,355 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $174,000 on March 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.00); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close price.Stoke Therapeutics is an early-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform to design RNA-based therapeutics for severe genetic diseases. The company’s strategy centers on advancing its pipeline of ASO candidates while forming partnerships to expand its reach and accelerate development. Its specialization in upregulating protein expression positions it competitively within the rare disease treatment landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Stoke Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
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03.11.25
|Ausblick: Stoke Therapeutics stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)