Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
LONDON, March 22, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that, on March 22, 2024, materials for the Company's Annual General Meeting were mailed to shareholders of record as at close of business on March 21, 2024, who will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Copies of such materials are available at: stolt-nielsen.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/
The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the registered office of the Company at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda, on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Proxy votes must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, NO-0021 Oslo, Norway, or at: vote@dnb.no, not later than April 16, 2024 12:00 hours Central European Summer Time. We strongly encourage shareholders to email scanned copies of their proxies to: vote@dnb.no before the deadline noted above.
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- 3977 SNL Board Bios 2024
- 3977 SNL Chairman Invite Letter 2024
- 3977 SNL Proxy form 2024
- 3977 SNL Notice of AGM 2024
