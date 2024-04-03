|
03.04.2024 16:15:28
Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the First-Quarter of 2024
LONDON, April 3, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a virtual presentation to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 14:00 CEST (08:00 EDT, 13:00 BST).
The virtual presentation will be hosted by:
- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
To join the virtual presentation, please click here.
The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
Alex Ng
Vice President Strategy & Business Development
UK +44 (0) 2076118913
al.ng@stolt.com
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
