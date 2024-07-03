03.07.2024 12:36:13

Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2024

Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present
the Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2024

LONDON, July 3, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a virtual presentation to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of 2024 on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EDT, 14:00 BST).

The virtual presentation will be hosted by:

-        Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-        Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-        Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

To join the virtual presentation, please click here.

The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Alex Ng
Vice President Strategy & Business Development
UK +44 (0) 2076118913
al.ng@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


