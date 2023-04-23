STOMP OUT BULLYING® CELEBRATES THE 5th ANNUAL NATIONAL CULTURE WEEK APRIL 24TH - APRIL 28th

STOMP OUT BULLYING KICKS-OFF NATIONAL CULTURE WEEK ON TUESDAY,

APRIL 25th WITH A LIVE STREAM PANEL DISCUSSION INCLUDING INRODUCTION Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), MODERATOR, Jeannie Mai Jenkins (the Real and E! Entertainment), Celebrity PANELISTS: Casey Cott (Riverdale) Lyric Ross (This is Us), Leo Sheng (The L Word) and Diego Tinoco (On My Block.)

WHO: Ross Ellis, Founder and CEO, STOMP Out Bullying®

Jordan Fisher, Introduction (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Moderator (The Real, E! Entertainment)

Casey Cott, (Riverdale)

Lyric Ross (This is us)

Leo Sheng (The L Word)

Diego Tinoco (On My Block)

WHAT: In an effort to educate youth about other cultures, STOMP Out Bullying partners with ABC Owned Television Stations, The New York Jets and Blue Cross Blue Shield (Sponsor of Culture Shock for New York City Students to celebrate its 5th annual National Culture Week. The organizations are bringing together celebrities and schools across the globe to recognize and support STOMP Out Bullying's progress towards "changing the culture" by promoting civility, inclusion and equality.

Moderated by Jeannie Mai Jenkins, the live stream event will focus on conversations among youth about the need to change the culture from one of cruelty to one of kindness and inclusivity introduced by Jordan Fisher, with panelists Casey Cott, Lyric Ross, Leo Sheng, and Diego Tinoco. It provides an opportunity for youths to share and learn from each other's diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences.

HASHTAG: #Changetheculture #CultureShock and #NatioonalCultureWeek

The panel will be available via live stream and schools are invited to participate by registering online at https://stompoutbullying.org/campaigns/national-culture-week/ . In the past, over 500,000 students attended the livestream.

WHY: The goal of this panel is for students to learn about other cultures and not to judge others. Schools and communities throughout the country will not only join the live stream discussion, but be encouraged to continue the discussion throughout the week.





WHERE: Live Stream

STOMP Out Bullying Live Stream Link (exclusive to press and schools) / Password: CultureShock2021

ABC Online Television Market Links





SPONSORS:

CONTACT: STOMP Out Bullying / E: media@stompoutbullying.org P 646-453-9494

About STOMP Out Bullying™

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. Recognized as the most influential anti-bullying organization in the U.S., it works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

