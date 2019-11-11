Stone Capital Partners Biosyngen to Setup US$50 Million Biopharmaceutical Investment Fund in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Capital and Biosyngen have partnered to establish a Biopharmaceutical Investment Fund in Singapore, the signing ceremony was held in Ascendas One Hub of China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City. The key investment targets of the biopharmaceutical fund of US$50 million raised is for Biosyngen biopharmaceutical technology transfer platform and to incubate companies.

Biosyngen has been an angel investment platform for biopharmaceutical projects, who has formed projects with selected early stage technologies after stringent screening process. This fund allows Biosyngen to take advantage of Singapore pool of talent, technology, regulations, government support and other industrial resources, in particular cell therapy technologies, Biosyngen provides high-efficient incubation support and clinical transformation of the projects. The Company is also taking advantage of the Chinese government's policy support, environment and the rich clinical trial resources in China. When the projects reach certain level of maturity, they will be further developed and commercialised in China and ASEAN, thereby meeting the needs of both markets.

Mr. Wang Liqun, Chairman of Stone Capital and Director of Biosyngen; Dr. Victor Li Lietao, Founder and CEO of Biosyngen; and Mr. Wang Shuli, Chairman of Biosyngen attended the event to witness a milestone in the progress of the company. As a well-known successful investor, Mr. Wang expressed his appreciation for Biosyngen on the competency of project transformation over the past three years. He also generously shared his management experience and made suggestions to Dr. Li. Dr. Li expressed his sincere gratitude to Mr. Wang for coming onboard Biosyngen as a Director as this will enhance the function of Biosygnen biopharmaceutical technology transfer platform which will accelerate the business development of Biosyngen.

About Stone Capital

Founded in October 2008, Stone Capital focuses on wealth management for successful entrepreneurs and family funds in China including Private equity investment management institutions. Their investment mandate is to invest in long term, high-growth, dynamic industries.

The core management of Stone Capital comprises of the former presidents of state-owned listed companies, commercial banks, Chinese and foreign investment bank, professional institutions with rich industrial knowledge and management team who has a deep understanding of China risks and opportunities. Over the past decade since its founding, Stone Capital has invested in more than 130 companies and has 27 listed companies in its portfolio. As of November 2019, Stone Capital has 4 other companies in queue for review to list. From 2011 to 2019, Stone Capital has repeatedly been awarded by Zero2IPO Group, Stockstar and Forbes Magazine as China's best investment institutions.

About Biosyngen

Founded in 2016, Biosyngen, headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to translation and commercialisation of innovative immune-cell therapy technologies for clinical use. The Group has established close research collaborations with world-renowned research institutions, to in-license and jointly develop state-of-the-art technologies and products. BioSyngen has a comprehensive suite of technical capabilities to support the development of cell therapy products, from pre-clinical research, to supplies of clinical grade virus vectors and mRNA, gamma-delta allogeneic cells, to the development of companion diagnostics, to T-cell GMP production and clinical trial management. The founders of Biosyngen have co-founded biotech companies such as Lion TCR, SCG Cell Therapy and BioCheetah.

On the Scientific Advisory Board are internationally renowned scientists and collaborators; 2011 Nobel Laureate Professor Jules Alphonse Hoffman; Research Director CNRS Emeritus at CNRS, Professor Jean-Paul Thiery, and Fellow of the Royal Society, Professor Sir David Lane. Through the company resources and network, BioSyngen has successfully transformed cell therapy and diagnostic projects into clinical development stage. The Group strives to become the leader in biotechnology transfer of innovative immune cell therapy in Asia and China. To date, BioSyngen has ongoing clinical trial projects in Singapore, Australia and China.

