Stone Plus Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that the company completed its acquisition of Stone Plus, LLC ("Stone Plus”), a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies and hardscapes with three locations in Northeast Florida.

"Since 1993, Stone Plus has earned its reputation of delivering exceptional products and service to customers throughout Northeast Florida,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "We are thrilled to have them join our team, making us a leader in this market for hardscapes and bulk landscape materials, complementing our leadership in irrigation, agronomics, and landscape lighting. We welcome them to our family and look forward to working together to deliver tremendous value to our combined customers.”

"We are eager to join the SiteOne family, a move we believe reaffirms our commitment to delivering a consistent, world-class experience to our customers and providing ongoing opportunities for our associates,” said Bob Supina, the founder and current co-owner of Stone Plus.

This is the 12th acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

