Stonebranch Announces Stonebranch Online 2023: a Multi-Week Virtual Education Forum on IT Automation and Orchestration

11 live sessions include topics on observability, self-service automation, infrastructure modernization, hybrid IT orchestration, data pipeline orchestration, jobs-as-code, and more

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced Stonebranch Online 2023, a multi-week virtual educational forum with 11 live webinars taking place from October 4 to November 2, 2023.



Stonebranch Online 2023 features sessions presented by top industry analysts — as well as Stonebranch experts, customers, and partners — covering topics related to IT automation. These topics range from the continuing evolution of IT automation to its impact on successful digital transformations. Session highlights include:

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Industry Analysis: The Move from Automation to Orchestration

Industry Analysis: The Move from Automation to Orchestration Roche Success Story: How to Take Full Advantage of SAP with a SOAP

Success Story: How to Take Full Advantage of SAP with a SOAP Colgate Success Story: Cloud-First SaaS Approach to Orchestration

Success Story: Cloud-First SaaS Approach to Orchestration Radiant Advisors & Achmea Success Story: Accelerate MLOps with Data Pipeline Orchestration

Success Story: Accelerate MLOps with Data Pipeline Orchestration Coop & VIP Success Story: The Many Flavors of Self-Service Automation

Success Story: The Many Flavors of Self-Service Automation Heirloom Computing Partner Focus: Mainframe to Cloud Modernization

"Stonebranch Online 2023 is our premier event for technology professionals, and we are excited to offer a wide range of sessions on the latest trends and proven automation best practices,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "This is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to orchestrate their universe, including cloud teams, developers, IT operations, data teams, and platform ops pros.”

To register for Stonebranch Online 2023, please visit https://www.stonebranch.com/about/events.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.