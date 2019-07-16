Stonemont Financial Bolsters Senior Management Team With Key Appointments

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonemont Financial Group, a leading private real estate investment firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, today announced two new hires to the firm's senior management team. Barry Howell has joined the firm as Executive Director of Asset Management and Dotte Meyer has been appointed Director of Operations. Howell and Meyer will help Stonemont deepen its capabilities for corporate clients and investors as the firm continues to grow its presence in triple-net lease and build-to-suit engagements.

"As Stonemont continues to grow, we are committed to recruiting remarkable talent. Dotte and Barry are seasoned professionals in the industry whose expertise will take our firm to new heights. We welcome them on board and are excited to expand our team, build additional capabilities, and diversify our firm's expertise," said Zack Markwell, CEO and managing principal of Stonemont Financial Group.

Howell will oversee all aspects of asset management for Stonemont's office and industrial portfolios. He joins the firm from GTIS Partners, a New-York based global real estate investment firm, where he was a managing director and helped structure and launch a multisector U.S. open-end fund. Prior to GTIS, Howell was a principal at Prudential Real Estate Investors and served as Director of Asset Management for TMW Real Estate Group, a global real estate investment manager.



As Director of Operations, Meyer will focus on executing new business initiatives to optimize efficiency for the firm's employees and clients. She will also supervise office and personnel management along with coordinating specialty projects. Meyer previously served at Avison Young as Operations Manager, where she played an integral role in the growth of the Atlanta office. She also has experience in marketing, capital markets, and lease administration.



In addition to the appointments of Howell and Meyer, Stonemont has also added Avery Dorr as Senior Analyst and Ryan Stewart as Accountant to its growing team.

About Stonemont Financial Group

Stonemont Financial Group specializes in investing across a broad spectrum of real estate asset classes and geographies to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. Stonemont offers diversified and differentiated real estate investment strategies and vehicles to institutions, family offices, trusts and high net-worth individuals. The firm's founders and managing principals have a combined track record of more than 60 years' experience and $20 billion invested.



