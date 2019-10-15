Stoneridge Named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) has been named a finalist for the 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS). The PACE Awards, now in their 26th year, honor suppliers who exemplify innovation by developing game-changing technologies and processes that have successfully reached the market.

"This finalist nomination is a significant achievement for Stoneridge and a testament to our continued focus on the future," said Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer. "At Stoneridge, we're working to anticipate our customers' needs and challenges, and develop and deliver systems-based solutions that customers may not have expected. Our revolutionary MirrorEye platform is a great example of this."

Stoneridge's MirrorEye system delivers a greater field of view, blind spot elimination and improved fuel economy. It is the only CMS to receive exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to replace a truck's traditional mirrors with integrated external digital cameras and digital monitors inside the cab.

Stoneridge is one of 28 diverse supplier companies that have been selected as a finalist. Winners are determined by an independent panel of judges and will be announced at a ceremony on March 23, 2020, in Detroit.

Further details on the Automotive News PACE Awards program can be found at paceaward.com. To learn more about Stoneridge and its products and solutions, please visit Stoneridge.com.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Mich., is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

