Stoneridge Names Scott Humphrey CFO; After-hours Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI), a manufacturer of electrical and electronic components, announced that it has appointed Scott Humphrey as the Chief Financial Officer and treasurer for the company. Humphrey succeeds Bob Hartman, who served as Interim CFO since April 1, 2026. Hartman will continue in his role as Chief Accounting Officer.

In the after-hours trading on the NYSE, the shares were 2.71 percent higher at $7.73, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 1.05 percent lower.

Most recently, Humphrey served as CFO at Fox Factory Holding Corp., a manufacturerof specialty sports and on- and off-road vehicles.

Previously, he was with Hibbett Sports and Ciner Resources LP, and holds more than 25 years of experience in finance, treasury and managing operations.

Natalia Noblet, President and CEO of Stoneridge, stated, "Scott's appointment further strengthens our executive team at a pivotal stage in Stoneridge's growth. His extensive financial leadership experience, strategic mindset and proven track record of driving growth will be invaluable as we continue advancing our business and positioning Stoneridge for long-term success and profitability."