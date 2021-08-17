Stoneridge Partners Announces Recent Transactions; New Speakers Series Webinar

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National healthcare mergers and acquisitions firm Stoneridge Partners is excited to announce the completion of recent transactions managed by two of the firm's principals:

Partner and Executive Vice President Ben Bogan represented Albuquerque, N.M. -based Armada Skilled Home Health and Hospice in its recent acquisition by Addus HomeCare Corporation.



With the $29 million deal, Addus adds new skilled nursing services to its existing personal care operations in the Albuquerque area. Armada currently provides care to more than 1,000 home health and hospice patients in Bernalillo , Sandoval , Valencia and Torrance counties.



"I was so pleased to have had the opportunity to represent Armada in this transaction," said Bogan. "Addus has very successful home care operations in New Mexico with an outstanding reputation in the state, and I know they will carry on the tradition of quality care that Armada has established in its market area. This acquisition will enable even more residents of New Mexico to access exceptional care in the home."





Paradigm currently serves approximately 600 patients across its hospice and palliative care units. Marking its first foray into the hospice space, Havencrest plans to use this acquisition as a springboard to grow Paradigm's services.



"Paradigm is a world class organization with excellent leadership, and it was an honor to represent them throughout this process," Lynch said. "Havencrest is also a top-notch organization and I believe they will only improve on the success Paradigm has achieved so far."

The Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series

The next webinar in the Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series is scheduled for Wednesday, August 25th at 4:00 pm ET.

The panel discussion will feature Lynch, Stoneridge Strategic Consulting's Tom Lillis and Stoneridge Partners President and CEO Rich Tinsley, with special guest Linda Mintz, Owner and Co-Chair of CareFinders Total Care. For more information, or to register to attend the Speakers Series webinar, visit www.stoneridgepartners.com.

