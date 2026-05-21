Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
21.05.2026 11:16:00
Stop Checking Your Portfolio Every Day: Here Is What That Could Cost You
Whether in the workplace or at school or in your own home, doing something always feels more productive than doing nothing. And in most of these cases, more activity improves outcomes.This learned mindset, however, may actually work against investors. Indeed, not only would you be better served with less trading activity, but the seemingly simple act of checking in on your portfolio's daily performance risks undermining your long-term results.This seems counterintuitive. Merely gathering information does no harm. And were that the simple case, this argument holds water.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Here
|
15.05.26
|Crypto CFDs are here save the City, apparently (Financial Times)
|
15.05.26
|Crypto CFDs are here save the City, apparently (Financial Times)
|
14.05.26
|El Niño is not the real problem here (Financial Times)
|
07.03.26
|The AI pension advisers are already here (Financial Times)
|
04.03.26