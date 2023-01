Stop forcing people on to prepayment meters, UK minister urges suppliers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Grant Shapps tells firms to stop pushing consumers on to pre-paid tariffs amid threat to ‘name and shame’ worst offendersThe business secretary has urged energy suppliers to stop forcibly switching households struggling with energy bills to prepayment meters, following calls for government action amid a surge in cases.Grant Shapps has written to companies saying he wants them to voluntarily end the practice of moving households on to more expensive pre-paid energy tariffs against their will and promising to “name and shame” the worst offenders. Continue reading...