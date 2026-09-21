21.09.2026 18:35:31

Stop relying on AI chatbots for customer care, UK banks and energy firms told

Citizens Advice says providers of essential services such as energy, banking, phone and internet should guarantee the ‘right to talk to a human’

Stop relying on AI chatbots for customer care and guarantee the “right to talk to a human”, Citizens Advice has urged essential service providers, as research found they wasted time, caused stress and delayed problem solving for more than half of users.

The spread of the AI-powered systems to provide help about the provision of vital services such as energy, banking, phones and internet, is making it harder for millions of already digitally excluded people to handle snags, according to the frontline charity that last year provided more than 2.7 million people with one-on-one help in England and Wales.

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