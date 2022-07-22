Stora Enso Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish pulp and paper manufacturer, reported that its second quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 303 million euros or 0.38 euros per share from 206 million euros or 0.26 euros per share last year.

Earnings per share, excluding fair valuations, was 0.42 euros compared to 0.27 euros last year.

Sales for the second quarter increased 18% to 3.05 billion euros from 2.59 billion euros in the previous year. Sales, excluding Paper, increased 21%.

The company said its full year 2022 guidance remains unchanged from the updated guidance communicated in June 2022.

On 13 June, Stora Enso raised its guidance for the full year 2022 operational EBIT due to sustained strong market conditions. Stora Enso's full-year 2022 operational EBIT is estimated to be higher than last year's operational EBIT of 1.53 billion euros.

