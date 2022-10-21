|
21.10.2022 07:44:04
Stora Enso Q3 Profit Climbs; Backs FY22 Operational EBIT View - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish pulp and paper manufacturer, reported Friday that its third-quarter net profit climbed 22.7 percent to 367 million euros from last year's 299 million euros.
Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, up from 0.38 euro a year ago. The prior year's adjusted earnings per share were 0.37 euro.
Operating profit on IFRS basis climbed 32.3 percent to 511 million euros.
Operational EBIT increased 29 percent from last year to 527 million euros. Operational EBIT margin grew to 17.8 percent from 15.9 percent in the prior year.
Sales increased 15 percent to 2.96 billion euros from last year's 2.58 billion euros. Sales excluding Paper grew 17 percent.
Looking ahead, Stora Enso reiterated its fiscal 2022 operational EBIT guidance to be higher than last year's operational EBIT of 1.53 billion euros.
Stora Enso said it enters fourth quarter with the profitability of the Packaging Materials division expected to deteriorate due to escalated cost inflation in energy along with costs for planned maintenance at four of its sites including its two largest.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel schwach. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.