Stora Enso Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish pulp and paper manufacturer, reported that its profit for the fourth quarter declined to 584 million euros from 616 million euros in the prior year. On a per basic share, net income was 0.74 down from 0.78 last year.

Earnings per share, excluding fair valuations, was flat at 0.32 euros.

Sales for the fourth quarter were 2.86 billion euros up from 2.72 billion euros in the prior year.

The Board of Directors will propose an dividend of 0.60 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2023 compared to 0.55 euros per share paid last year.

Looking for 2023, the company expects operational EBIT to be lower than last year's 1.89 billion euros.

