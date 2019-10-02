Storage/Display Opportunities: In Furniture, Along Walls and in Hidden Places

PARKERSBURG, W.Va., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MS -- Finding more space to store and display all the "stuff" used for day-to-day living can be an adventure that ends with everything in its perfect place. Woodcraft will help you with a few ideas to kick-start your space hunt and then suggestions for tools and supplies to make your storage projects successful.

Small tables with enclosed storage underneath, chests and trunks that provide seating, benches with built-in storage, beds with built-in space underneath or in the headboard, and kitchen islands with concealed nooks are all options to manage "stuff."

Add drawers to the space (toe-kick) beneath lower cabinets. Shelving and bookcases, either built-in or freestanding/open or enclosed, can transform unused wall areas and large closets into instant storage.

Ideas for storage and display projects are almost endless through Internet searches and on Woodcraft.com in books like Stanley Built-Ins & Storage by David Schiff, in the Woodcraft blog, and in free videos and articles.

Plan for Painting Up Front

"When choosing where to develop storage and display space, you have the opportunity to rethink the colors in rooms where changes will be made," Woodcraft Public Relations Manager and blogger Lori Harper said. "By using paint in building, buying or repurposing storage pieces, you can change or supplement an existing color palette."

Woodcraft stocks a wide selection of finishing and paint products, including the versatile General Finishes Milk Paint, General Finishes Flat Out Flat Topcoat, Black Dog Salvage Furniture Paint and Black Dog Salvage Guard Dog and Show Dog Topcoats.

Building Made Easy

Pocket-hole joinery is a quick, easy way to join wood pieces for building projects. Kreg makes it simple with a pocket-hole jig for every application to create very strong joints. Check out Festool's CXS Compact Drill Driver Setfor drilling pocket holes, adding pocket screws, and other drilling/driving challenges. Tight spaces, dark spots and corners are no match for it.

For projects that require using nearly invisible fasteners, the Grex 23-gauge Headless Pinnerleaves only the tiniest of entry holes. To provide air pressure for the pinner, Rolair's JC10PLUS Compressor is a good choice. The oilless machine features a 1 HP, single-stage, two-cylinder motor/pump and a stainless steel reed valve.

Building drawers is easy with the Kreg Drawer Slide Jig, and theKreg Shelf Pin Jigmakes quick work of boring shelf pin holes, whether in a new entertainment center or adding shelving in an existing cabinet. Install new knobs and pulls on drawers and doors easily with the Kreg Cabinet Hardware Jig.

Shortcuts & Safety

WoodRiver Cubby Cube Connectorsoffer made-to-order storage. Available in cross-bracket, T-bracket or L-bracket configurations, the Connectors allow for quick and easy construction of multiple cube storage using 3/4"-thick material in any size you need.

OSHA approved ISOtunes Professional Noise Isolating Earbuds offer hearing protection and Bluetooth technology for listening to music on your smartphone.

