|
11.10.2022 13:00:00
StorageMart adds locations in Florida with new acquisition
The family-owned, international self-storage company headquartered in Columbia, MO, acquires two new properties in Stuart, FL.
STUART, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart adds to its Florida portfolio with the acquisition of two Tropical Self Storage properties located in Stuart, Florida. The first location is at 1445 SE Indian St, and the second property is at 770 SE Monterey Rd. Combined, the acquisition brings more than 100,000 net rentable square feet to the company's portfolio and includes a total of 972 units. The locations will begin operating under StorageMart management effective immediately.
As with all the company's acquisitions, StorageMart plans to update the properties in Stuart, FL to better meet customers' needs. Among the upgrades to be considered are enhanced LED lighting, updated electrical, signage, and installation of an Open Tech Gate, offering renters contactless entry onto the property through the "StorageMart Unlocked" app.
"Florida continues to be an exciting market for us, and we plan to continue evaluating our opportunities in the Sunshine State as we make strategic decisions for our continued growth in this region and beyond." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.
About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family-operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.
Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091
Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storagemart-adds-locations-in-florida-with-new-acquisition-301645158.html
SOURCE StorageMart
