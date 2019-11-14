StorageUnits.com Names Top Storage Facilities in Newark, NJ for 2019

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageUnits.com, a reliable and easy guide for the most convenient, secure, and affordable storage facilities, has announced the Best Self-Storage Units in Newark, NJ. The research identifies 6 top storage unit facilities in the city based on reputation, affordability, proximity and more.

In addition to customer reviews, accreditation and expertise, StorageUnits.com evaluated each facility across 25 metrics and five main categories. Results were analyzed for 57 facilities in the Newark area with only 6 making the final list. Consumers can access the listing for quick, clear summaries to help them find quality, affordable storage options nearby.

"Our goal is to simplify the process by helping people find the best storage solutions to meet their needs," says Daniel Cobb, Co-Founder. "Whether they're relocating or just need extra space at home, our guide is a quick and trusted resource for quality storage facilities in convenient locations."

In addition to traditional self-storage solutions, StorageUnits.com also provides information and tools for full service storage, car storage, boat storage as well as moving solutions. The website enables consumers to compare the best options in various cities across the United States.

To access the complete listing of Best Self Storage Units in Newark, NJ, please visit https://www.storageunits.com/newark-nj-self-storage/

2019 Best Self Storage Units in Newark, NJ

Budget Self Storage

973-344-5500

414 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07105

Fairfield Self Storage

973-221-3423

226-228, Passaic Ave, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Kearny Self Storage

201-806-6544

54 3rd Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032

Prime Storage

201-475-6580

16-01 McBride Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Safe & Secure Self Storage

973-905-4369

141 Lanza Ave Bldg 12, Garfield, NJ 07026

West Orange Storage

973-672-0035

19 Central Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052

About StorageUnits.com

StorageUnits.com is a simple solution to helping people find the most convenient, secure, and affordable storage facilities. The website allows consumers to compare the best storage options wherever they are in the United States; whether it's traditional self-storage or a full-service storage and moving solution. The company is based in Addison, Texas and was founded on the principle that packing and moving valuables is stressful enough – choosing a storage unit should be a simple, quick process. For more information, visit https://www.storageunits.com/.

