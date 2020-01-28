StorageUnits.com Names Top Storage Facilities in Oakland, CA for 2020

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageUnits.com, a reliable and easy guide for the most convenient, secure, and affordable storage facilities, has announced the Best Self-Storage Units in Oakland, CA. The research identifies 9 top storage unit facilities in the city based on reputation, affordability, proximity and more.

In addition to customer reviews, accreditation and expertise, StorageUnits.com evaluated each facility across 30 metrics and five main categories. Results were analyzed for 85 facilities in the Oakland area with only 9 making the final list. Consumers can access the listing for quick, clear summaries to help them find quality, affordable storage options nearby.

"Our goal is to simplify the process by helping people find the best storage solutions to meet their needs," says Daniel Cobb, Co-Founder. "Whether they're relocating or just need extra space at home, our guide is a quick and trusted resource for quality storage facilities in convenient locations."

In addition to traditional self-storage solutions, StorageUnits.com also provides information and tools for full service storage, car storage, boat storage as well as moving solutions. The website enables consumers to compare the best options in various cities across the United States.

To access the complete listing of Best Self Storage Units in Oakland, CA, please visit https://www.storageunits.com/oakland-ca-self-storage/

2020 Best Self Storage Units in Oakland, CA:

A-1 Self Storage

510-545-4586

301 High Street Oakland, CA 94601

High Street Bridge Self Storage

510-437-9000

500 High Street Oakland, CA 94601

StorQuest Self Storage

510-291-4514

4601 Shattuck Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oakland Coliseum

510-639-9100

8000 San Leandro Street Oakland, CA 94621

Cold Box

800-595-0601

850 92nd Avenue #5 Oakland, CA 94603

Supreme Storage Containers

844-329-6001

4818 Lawton Avenue Oakland, CA 94609

Alameda Point Storage

510-769-7867

50 W Oriskany Ave Alameda, CA 94501

Compass Container Group, Inc

510-839-7500

6345 Coliseum Way Oakland, CA 94601

Saf Keep Storage

510-984-2994

655 3rd Street, Oakland, CA 94607

About StorageUnits.com

StorageUnits.com is a simple solution to helping people find the most convenient, secure, and affordable storage facilities. The website allows consumers to compare the best storage options wherever they are in the United States; whether it's traditional self-storage or a full-service storage and moving solution. The company is based in Addison, Texas and was founded on the principle that packing and moving valuables is stressful enough – choosing a storage unit should be a simple, quick process. For more information, visit https://www.storageunits.com/

