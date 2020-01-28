|
28.01.2020 03:00:00
StorageUnits.com Names Top Storage Facilities in Oakland, CA for 2020
ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageUnits.com, a reliable and easy guide for the most convenient, secure, and affordable storage facilities, has announced the Best Self-Storage Units in Oakland, CA. The research identifies 9 top storage unit facilities in the city based on reputation, affordability, proximity and more.
In addition to customer reviews, accreditation and expertise, StorageUnits.com evaluated each facility across 30 metrics and five main categories. Results were analyzed for 85 facilities in the Oakland area with only 9 making the final list. Consumers can access the listing for quick, clear summaries to help them find quality, affordable storage options nearby.
"Our goal is to simplify the process by helping people find the best storage solutions to meet their needs," says Daniel Cobb, Co-Founder. "Whether they're relocating or just need extra space at home, our guide is a quick and trusted resource for quality storage facilities in convenient locations."
In addition to traditional self-storage solutions, StorageUnits.com also provides information and tools for full service storage, car storage, boat storage as well as moving solutions. The website enables consumers to compare the best options in various cities across the United States.
To access the complete listing of Best Self Storage Units in Oakland, CA, please visit https://www.storageunits.com/oakland-ca-self-storage/
2020 Best Self Storage Units in Oakland, CA:
A-1 Self Storage
510-545-4586
301 High Street Oakland, CA 94601
High Street Bridge Self Storage
510-437-9000
500 High Street Oakland, CA 94601
StorQuest Self Storage
510-291-4514
4601 Shattuck Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oakland Coliseum
510-639-9100
8000 San Leandro Street Oakland, CA 94621
Cold Box
800-595-0601
850 92nd Avenue #5 Oakland, CA 94603
Supreme Storage Containers
844-329-6001
4818 Lawton Avenue Oakland, CA 94609
Alameda Point Storage
510-769-7867
50 W Oriskany Ave Alameda, CA 94501
Compass Container Group, Inc
510-839-7500
6345 Coliseum Way Oakland, CA 94601
Saf Keep Storage
510-984-2994
655 3rd Street, Oakland, CA 94607
About StorageUnits.com
StorageUnits.com is a simple solution to helping people find the most convenient, secure, and affordable storage facilities. The website allows consumers to compare the best storage options wherever they are in the United States; whether it's traditional self-storage or a full-service storage and moving solution. The company is based in Addison, Texas and was founded on the principle that packing and moving valuables is stressful enough – choosing a storage unit should be a simple, quick process. For more information, visit https://www.storageunits.com/
