STORIA, AN INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE AGENCY, ACQUIRES DIGITAL AND WEB DEVELOPMENT DIVISION OF AGENCY SHELLSHOCK

Shellshock team to retire name and fold into Storia

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storia, a brand amplification agency, part of the Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective, today announced it has acquired part of the assets of Shellshock in an all-cash asset purchase transaction. Specifically, Storia has acquired key team members, clients, and IP from Shellshock that will be used to further Storia's future growth.

This is the second transaction since the group announced its acquisition of Hell's Creative in December of 2021. Integrum Worldwide has a forward thinking and expedited acquisition plan that it intends to execute over the upcoming eighteen months.

Storia, and its parent company Integrum Worldwide, is backed by a syndicate of private investors including Daniel Kordash of M2B Growth Enterprises and Yohan Naraine of Apollo Management Group, both private equity groups specializing in private and public transactions. With this transaction and others expected to close before the end of 2022, Integrum Worldwide is working to quickly position itself as one of the foremost marketing agency collectives in the world.

Integrum Worldwide owns and operates best-of-breed marketing agencies, including Storia, a brand amplification agency providing services in branding and digital marketing, and Chalk, a full stack experiential marketing agency. Clients of the agencies within the collective include Jennifer Adams, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, PBS, Edrington Americas, We Are Memphis, Cyrcurion, Xcellerate 35, ChemTech, and Beauty Magnet. The collective has teams in the United States, Canada, South America, and India.

"We are on an aggressive growth trajectory and are fueling that growth by building and acquiring great teams," said Chris Becker, Managing Director at Storia. "The team from Shellshock is top notch and by adding them into our ecosystem we will help Shellshock and its clients grow beyond the trajectory that they were on, which in turn will help support the fast growth of our business."

As part of the transaction Storia will be retiring the Shellshock name and brand, but will be maintaining team members, clients, and assets as part of the transaction.

For more information on Storia, visit www.wearestoria.com . For more information on Integrum Worldwide, visit www.integrumworldwide.com .

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies including Storia and Chalk. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop.

The collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including branding, creative, paid media, search engine optimization, and experiential marketing. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results. In addition, Integrum Worldwide is focused on developing a best in class corporate culture and putting sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and its overall employee population first.

The Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Jennifer Adams, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, PBS, Edrington Americas, We Are Memphis, Cyrcurion, Xcellerate 35, Chemtech, and Beauty Magnet. The collective has teams in the United States, Canada, South America, and India.

ABOUT SHELLSHOCK:

Shellshock partners with companies to develop and execute strategies that will grow their business exponentially.

Shellshock accomplishes this through an understanding of their client's operations, margins, needs and goals. Shellshock acts as a virtual CMO and marketing/production team to deliver scalability in competitive and difficult markets.

Shellshock consists of KPI focused, data-driven marketers that value positive ROI and scalability supported by World-class design and development. Unlike agencies that simply manage ad spend, Shellshock develops and fights for strategies that they believe will provide meaningful returns for their client's business. Shellshock takes a ground up approach to understanding their client's infrastructure, KPI's, margins, and metrics then uses this information to develop a plan of action tailored to that client's business.

