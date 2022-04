Storm Watch 2022: Time to Stock Up on Home-Improvement Shares?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Accuweather delivered its forecast for the 2022 storm season in April, and the season looks to be a whopper. At least 20 major storms are predicted, marking the seventh year in a row of above-average Atlantic hurricane activity. Home-improvement giants Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are on track for another banner season following gains over the last five years.Home-improvement retailers continue to see brisk business from homeowners and professional builders alike. These stocks seem poised for a repeat performance of recent gains – which could be bigger than ever this year – and position investors for long-term success in this and storm seasons yet to come.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading