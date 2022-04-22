|
22.04.2022 14:17:00
Storm Watch 2022: Time to Stock Up on Home-Improvement Shares?
Accuweather delivered its forecast for the 2022 storm season in April, and the season looks to be a whopper. At least 20 major storms are predicted, marking the seventh year in a row of above-average Atlantic hurricane activity. Home-improvement giants Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are on track for another banner season following gains over the last five years.Home-improvement retailers continue to see brisk business from homeowners and professional builders alike. These stocks seem poised for a repeat performance of recent gains – which could be bigger than ever this year – and position investors for long-term success in this and storm seasons yet to come.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!