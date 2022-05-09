StormFisher and Modern Niagara partner to deliver renewable natural gas to Canada's building infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - StormFisher, a leader in decarbonization solutions, and Modern Niagara, a leader in building systems, have partnered to utilize renewable natural gas (RNG) as a carbon reduction solution for building infrastructure across Canada. The agreement allows Modern Niagara to acquire RNG from StormFisher's Ontario-based anaerobic digestion facility which produces biogas from food waste.

Instead of arriving at landfills, food waste obtained by StormFisher undergoes a process that creates RNG. The newly created RNG is then captured, cleaned, and injected into the existing natural gas network to be used for the same applications as conventional natural gas.

Greenhouse Gas emissions are reduced when methane is captured and repurposed as RNG, rather than being released directly into the atmosphere. RNG will be available to Modern Niagara's clients and is 100% compatible with existing natural gas equipment.

"We are looking forward to working with StormFisher to enhance our sustainable service offerings. This partnership will allow us to offer an effective greenhouse gas reduction solution to our clients, helping them reach their sustainability goals and in turn reduce the negative impact that buildings have on the environment," says Chris Hill, Chief Operating Officer, Modern Niagara Group Inc. "We also aim to blend RNG as a solution to our own carbon reduction journey. We are committed to becoming a net-zero organization by 2030. In 2022 alone, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint from the energy consumption of our buildings in Ontario by 30%, based on 2019 benchmarks."

The StormFisher biogas facility is the largest private organic waste-to-energy biogas facility in North America, based in London, Ontario, converting over 100,000 tonnes of organic waste each year into renewable energy and organic-based fertilizer. StormFisher provides food waste recycling services to Ontario's municipalities' food processors and food retailers.

The facility is owned by Generate Capital, PBC, a leading diversified sustainable infrastructure company based in San Francisco, which has partnered with StormFisher to scale the biogas industry in Canada.

About Modern Niagara

Modern Niagara is one of Canada's largest national mechanical, electrical, building services, and integrated building technology contractors that delivers to its clients a broad spectrum of service offerings, including GHG reduction solutions for existing buildings as well as new construction.

About StormFisher

At StormFisher, our mission is to help mitigate climate change and create a safe and clean planet for people around the world through decarbonization strategies and solutions. We do this by converting food waste, water, and energy into renewable natural gas that can be used to power businesses, manufacturing plants, schools and other organizations. Visit stormfisher.com for more information or

About Generate

Generate Capital, PBC is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, water, waste, transportation, and digital infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 50 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable, and sustainable resources to thousands of customers, companies, communities, school districts, and universities. Together, we are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit www.generatecapital.com.

SOURCE Modern Niagara Group Inc.