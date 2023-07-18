|
18.07.2023 20:22:00
Storyhorse unleashes The 2023 Rundown; their third annual report unveiling the top pressures brands face today
CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhorse, an award-winning branding house, released their third annual Rundown report. With a blend of insight and ingenuity, they shed light on the top pressures facing brands today. The report also chronicles how industry giants such as Hershey, Coca-Cola, Burberry and Sephora are tackling these pressures head on.
2023's top pressures include:
- Green marketing prioritizing human health
- Maintaining brand image in a generative world
- Shifting from minimalist to maximalist branding
- The professionalization of influencer marketing
- Escaping realities through the multiverse
- Connecting with Gen Z through unconventional content
- Navigating audience backlash in lose-lose scenarios
- Dismantling a binary system
"Today's branding world is a kaleidoscope of innovation and diversity — where art, psychology, and storytelling converge to create captivating brand experiences," said Claudia Reese, Brand Strategist at Storyhorse. "Through this report, we explore this realm where creativity reigns and boundaries are shattered, where brands are trying to shape distinctive narratives while forging meaningful connections with their audiences."
About Storyhorse
Storyhorse (www.storyhorsebranding.com) is a branding house of spirited storytellers with serious power, known for leveraging strategic know-how and creative muscle to build brands that not only make an impact, they last. Partnering with innovators, dreamers and creative thinkers, Storyhorse delivers purposeful brands with character and power. Storyhorse's services span inception to implementation, including research and strategy, naming, messaging and visual identities, style guides, and rollout tactics. Located in the heart of Chicago, Storyhorse is a division of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).
Contact:
Lauren Aquino | EA Collective
laquino@thisiseacollective.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storyhorse-unleashes-the-2023-rundown-their-third-annual-report-unveiling-the-top-pressures-brands-face-today-301880130.html
SOURCE Storyhorse
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.