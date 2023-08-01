Strada Communications harnesses Adtran’s Mosaic One to extend full-fiber services across Western Illinois

Adtran today announced that Strada Communications is leveraging its Mosaic One solution to roll out high-speed broadband services across Western Illinois. The new network streamlines operations while enabling the service provider to deliver an enhanced and tailored Wi-Fi experience to homes and businesses. Featuring Adtran’s secure and scalable Mosaic One SaaS application and its highly-efficient Combo PON technology, the solution empowers Strada Communications to connect underserved communities and make major strides toward closing the state’s digital divide.

Adtran’s Mosaic One is helping Strada Communications connect underserved communities in Illinois. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In the past, many rural communities in our state were considered unreachable. The financial hurdles and technical complexity of extending fiber to these underserved areas were simply too steep. But the connectivity landscape is changing. Thanks to Adtran’s Mosaic solution, those seemingly distant horizons are now within our grasp. We can now deliver top-tier internet services to communities who have waited too long while still maximizing our ROI,” said Scott Searl, CEO of Strada Communications. "The ADTRAN team has been a cornerstone in our mission to expand internet access. Their innovation and steadfast post-deployment support have been invaluable.”

Adtran’s AI-driven Mosaic One gives Strada Communications a single pane of glass view of network operations and simplifies managing complex PON deployments. Capable of analyzing data from every part of the network, the platform delivers actionable insights that increase efficiency and improve end-user experience. It also maximizes ROI by enabling smart, targeted marketing campaigns based on user behavior analysis and customer segmentation. What’s more, Adtran’s adaptive Wi-Fi technology, powered by Plume, and its multigigabit service delivery gateways (SDGs), help Strada Communications cater to each user’s unique needs and preferences. The solution ensures Strada can efficiently scale to deliver affordable full-fiber services to underserved locations and quickly adapt to changing market demands.

"We share Strada Communications’ commitment to digitally empowering communities. That’s why we designed our Mosaic One management and orchestration platform around the customers’ needs. Leveraging the software, Strada Communications can provide exceptional services that make it easier for people to communicate and collaborate,” said John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. "Strada Communications is actively working towards bridging the digital divide. By expanding the reach of its network, it’s unlocking opportunities for education, healthcare, business and social connectivity, cultivating an interconnected society where everyone can thrive.”

