StradVision's SVNet Software Earns Prestigious Autonomous Vehicle Industry Honor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, an innovator in vision processing technology for autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems, was awarded a 2020 AVT ACES Award by BNP Media's Autonomous Vehicle Technology for its SVNet software. The awards recognize the most innovative technologies, products and services of the year from companies in the areas of vehicle autonomy, connectivity, electrification and mobility services (ACES).

Winners of the 2020 AVT ACES Awards were determined by the publication's editors, based on input from contributors, industry experts, companies and readers.

"It is a tremendous honor for StradVision to be recognized by an industry-leading publication such as Autonomous Vehicle Technology. Our SVNet software products are already widely used by leading automotive companies and suppliers around the world to help push vision processing in AVs to the next level," said StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim. "With the march toward fully Autonomous Vehicles underway, StradVision is proud to play a key role in creating the vision that will change the way the world travels."

StradVision's SVNet suite of products include:

SVNet External enables vehicles to execute ADAS and self-driving functions

SVNet Internal monitors both driver and passenger to ensure a safe driving experience

SVNet Tools enables operational efficiency by guaranteeing data independence. Its functions include an auto labeling system (with minimal human intervention required), data training suite and a platform optimization suite

SVNet offers compatibility with a wide variety of platforms, including Renesas, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Xilinx, Ambarella, NXP, Qualcomm, and Toshiba. The algorithm also allows both internal and external vision processing technology to work at the same time.



The ACES Awards recognize production and prototype innovations, and the work or result of top partnerships, collaborations and consortia. The theme of collaboration is stronger now than ever — as OEMs, suppliers, tech companies and startups recognize that not even the largest and most capable of companies can address all of the challenges of new mobility technology, engineering and development.

For further information on the 2020 AVT ACES Award Winners, visit https://www.autonomousvehicletech.com/articles/2116-avt-aces-2020-award-winners .

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, whose work will provide the software that allows Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, accuracy and driver convenience, and help usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. Learn more at https://stradvision.com.

