Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie
ISIN: INE0PB301013
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24.06.2026 01:35:20
Strait of Hormuz reopening won't end shipping risks
A proposed US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is raising hopes for global shipping and oil markets. But naval mines, high insurance costs and geopolitical risks mean disruption could persist for months.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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