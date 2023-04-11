"Stranger Things" Spinoff: Netflix's Bold Bet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Get ready, Stranger Things fans -- it's time to binge on some Eggos and turn your world right side up again. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just announced a straight-to-series order for a new animated series.The story will be set within the Stranger Things universe. The streaming giant is hoping to keep the magic alive in Hawkins, Indiana, taking the baton as the original show comes to an end with its upcoming fifth and final season.But can this animated spinoff hold a candle to the original live-action series? Let me tell you why I think this project has a fighting chance, both in the competitive media market and the most demon-infested corners of Wall Street.Continue reading