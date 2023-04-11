|
11.04.2023 16:21:00
"Stranger Things" Spinoff: Netflix's Bold Bet
Get ready, Stranger Things fans -- it's time to binge on some Eggos and turn your world right side up again. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just announced a straight-to-series order for a new animated series.The story will be set within the Stranger Things universe. The streaming giant is hoping to keep the magic alive in Hawkins, Indiana, taking the baton as the original show comes to an end with its upcoming fifth and final season.But can this animated spinoff hold a candle to the original live-action series? Let me tell you why I think this project has a fighting chance, both in the competitive media market and the most demon-infested corners of Wall Street.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX schließt minimal im Minus -- DAX nach volatilem Handel höher -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt kamen am Donnerstag nicht vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen tendieren am Donnerstag im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.