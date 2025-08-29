Strata Critical Medical Sells Passenger Unit To Joby, Focuses On Healthcare Logistic

(RTTNews) - Strata Critical Medical (BLDE), formerly Blade Air Mobility, has sold its Passenger division to Joby Aviation.

The initial payment will be made in Joby stock, with up to $35 million in additional payments contingent on employee retention and financial milestones within 18 and 12 months of closing.

A further $10 million may be released from indemnity holdbacks, payable in cash or stock. Strata begins trading under the ticker symbol SRTA today.

The company is pivoting fully to its core business of medical air transportation, specializing in the delivery of human organs for transplant and related logistics services. Operating in the Northeast U.S., Southern Europe, and Western Canada, its Medical segment now drives the majority of revenue, aligning with market demand for healthcare logistics.

With a market cap of about $386 million, Strata reports 4.2% annual revenue growth and 39.7% growth over three years. Though margins remain negative (operating at -9.61% and net at -7.46%), a strong gross margin of 24.43% and balance sheet strength — current ratio 5.95, debt-to-equity ratio 0.04, and Altman Z-score 6.88 — reflect financial stability. Recent insider selling of nearly 295,000 shares could raise short-term concerns.

Valuation indicators (P/S of 1.46, P/B of 1.73) suggest modest overvaluation, while analysts maintain a $7.75 price target with a positive outlook. Technical indicators, including an RSI of 62.86, show neutral to slightly bullish sentiment. The company's beta of 2.73 signals high stock volatility.

Management said the sale to Joby advances Strata's strategic transition to medical logistics, offering a more stable and focused growth path than its Passenger division.

Friday, BLDE closed at $4.73, up 3.28%, and is trading after hours at $4.78, up 1.06%, on the NasdaqCM.