Stratasys Board To Evaluate New Proposal From Nano Dimension

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) confirmed it received a revised unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) on April 3, 2023 to acquire Stratasys for $20.05 per share in cash. The Stratasys Board of Directors will review and evaluate the proposal.

On April 3, 2023, the Stratasys Board unanimously rejected Nano's previous unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal to acquire Stratasys for $19.55 per share. This revised proposal followed Nano's initial indicative proposal to acquire Stratasys for $18.00 per share in cash, which the Board unanimously rejected on March 22, 2023.