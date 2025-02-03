Stratasys Sees Q4 Revenue Above View; Announces $120 Mln Equity Investment From Fortissimo

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 to be in the range of $150.1 million to $150.5 million, with hardware sequentially higher and consumables sequentially lower compared to the third quarter of 2024. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $149.88 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company anticipates quarterly operating loss to be in the range of $13.3 million to $14.4 million, non-GAAP operating income of $9.0 million to $9.5 million. Quarterly net loss is projected to be $15.3 to $16.5 million, non-GAAP net income of $8.1 to $8.6 million.

The company continues to expect to generate 8% in EBITDA margins for the full year 2025 at current revenue levels, and higher EBITDA margins at higher revenues. If the Company generates moderate revenue growth, the Company could generate at least 10% in EBITDA margins for the full year 2025. The company also expects to deliver meaningful positive cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2025.

In a Separate press release, Stratasys announced that Fortissimo Capital, an Israeli private equity fund investing in technology and industrials, has reached an agreement to invest $120 million in the Company, acquiring approximately 14% of Stratasys' issued and outstanding ordinary shares through a direct purchase of 11.65 million newly issued ordinary shares at $10.30 per share, reflecting a premium of 10.6% over the closing market price on January 31, 2025.

Prior to this transaction, Fortissimo held approximately 1.5% of Stratasys' issued and outstanding ordinary shares. With this transaction, Fortissimo will hold approximately 15.5% of Stratasys' issued and outstanding ordinary shares. The terms of the agreement also include an 18-month lock-up, as well as customary standstill provisions.

In connection with the investment, Yuval Cohen, Founding and Managing Partner of Fortissimo, will be appointed to the Stratasys Board of Directors at the closing of the transaction, replacing a Stratasys director to be named at that time.

