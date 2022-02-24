|
24.02.2022 15:24:00
Stratasys Stock Drops Despite Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beating Expectations
Shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 8.4% on Wednesday, following the 3D printing company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results before the market open on Wednesday. Shares had been up over 7% soon after the market open on Wednesday, but declined steadily throughout the day. This dynamic is probably at least in part attributable to some short-term traders deciding that the post-earnings release pop made for a good time to take some money off the table in light of the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Overall, Stratasys' report was better than Wall Street had expected. Fourth-quarter revenue and earnings both beat the consensus estimate, and guidance for full-year 2022 also came in higher on both the top and bottom lines than analysts had been projecting. It's possible, however, that some investors might have been disappointed at management's broad profitability outlook for the first half of the year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
