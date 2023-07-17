|
17.07.2023 12:48:45
Stratasys To Engage In Talks With 3D Systems On Revised Merger Proposal; SSYS Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Stratasys Inc. (SSYS), a polymer 3D printing solutions provider, announced on Monday that it intends to engage in talks on the revised July 13 proposal by 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) to be acquired for $7.50 in cash and 1.5444 newly issued shares of 3D Systems per share of Stratasys.
Following the news, SSYS was trading up by 5.84 percent at $21.56 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.
Stratasys, however, noted that the discussions are subject to the requirements of the Desktop Metal merger deal.
"Stratasys' Board has not determined that 3D Systems' revised proposal in fact constitutes a Superior Proposal as defined in the merger agreement with Desktop Metal, and the Stratasys Board has not changed its unanimous approval of the transaction with Desktop Metal…," Stratasys said.
On May 25, Stratasys and Desktop Metal announced that they entered into a definitive deal to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at around $1.8 billion. Under the deal terms, each Desktop Metal stockholders will receive 0.123 ordinary shares of Stratasys.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stratasys Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Stratasys Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stratasys Ltd
|18,88
|0,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneins.