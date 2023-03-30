Stratec Q4 Adj Profit Rises; To Propose Higher Dividend

(RTTNews) - Stratec reported that its adjusted net income for the fourth quarter rose 12.6% to 5.13 million euros from last year's 4.56 million euros, with adjusted earnings per share improving to 0.42 euros from 0.38 euros in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 0.37 euros up from 0.30 euros last year.

Sales for the quarter rose 8.2% to 66.97 million euros from the prior year.

The company said it would like to propose a dividend distribution of 0.97 euros per share for approval by shareholders at this year's Annual General Meeting compared to 0.95 euros per share paid last year.

For the 2023 financial year, Stratec expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of 8.0% to 12.0%, with this being driven in particular by rising growth contributions from system solutions newly launched onto the market.

The company has recently received significantly lower order forecasts from its customers for a number of established systems and product groups which benefited from high additional demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidance figures for the 2023 financial year assume that the first quarter of 2023 will be the final period to be affected by a significantly elevated previous year's basis of comparison due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the sales contributions and efficiency gains of products newly launched onto the market are expected to continually increase as the year progresses.

The full-year guidance figures therefore account for a significant reduction in sales in the first quarter of 2023 and a lower initial level of profitability compared with the second half of 2023.

