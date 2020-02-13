Strategic Alliance Representing San Diego County's Business Community Endorses Yes on B

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strategic Alliance, comprised of the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce and the Asian Business Association of San Diego, has announced its official endorsement of Yes on Measure B, the Better Choice Measure.

The Strategic Alliance supports the Measure's plan to create 2,135 homes – 60% of which will be affordable for working families – along the I-15 corridor to expand housing options for San Diego County's workforce.

"Just as small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, our working families are the fabric of our communities. San Diego's workforce deserves housing options near where they work, allowing them a better quality of life and to contribute to their communities," said Jason Paguio, President and CEO of the Asian Business Association of San Diego. "In a time when our county and the State of California are experiencing a housing crisis, we know voting Yes on B will deliver critically-needed housing that will benefit local working families."

A Yes vote for Measure B in March 2020 would affirm the County Board of Supervisors' unanimous 2018 approval of a plan that calls for 2,135 homes on 1,985 acres of privately-owned land along with 36 acres of parks, 19 miles of trails and more than 1,200 acres of permanent open space, instead of the current County General Plan designation that allows 2 million square feet of commercial and retail development along with 99 luxury estates.

"Today, we stand together to urge all San Diegans to vote Yes on Measure B," stated Donna DeBerry, President of the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce. "While San Diego County has a long way to go to address the severe housing shortage, Yes on B is a big first step in that direction."

The Strategic Alliance joins a growing coalition in support of Yes on Measure B. The Better Choice Measure has recently been endorsed by CAL FIRE Local 2881, Deputy Sheriffs' Association of San Diego County, Local Laborers 89 and San Diego North Economic Development Council, among many others.

"The Strategic Alliance is proud to join the broad-based coalition in support of Yes on B," said Iris Garcia, President of the Board of Directors of the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "We strongly support Yes on B that builds more housing for San Diegans."

About the Strategic Alliance Members

Asian Business Association San Diego (ABASD) believes in building sustainable communities through inclusive economic development and a qualified diverse workforce. ABASD accomplishes its mission through educational workshops, technical assistance, business mentorship, advocacy and access to capital to Asian Pacific Islander owned small businesses throughout San Diego County. For more information: www.abasd.org

The San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SDCHCC) is San Diego's largest business association representing the San Diego-Tijuana Hispanic Business community. The SDCHCC was founded as a not-for-profit legal entity in 1989 by a group of men and women business owners who felt a need for an organization to assist and promote the interests of the Hispanic entrepreneur in San Diego County. For more information: www.sdchcc.org

The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce's (CSDBCC) mission is to create generational wealth through business enterprise, education, employment, and investing. Their goal is to support the business, career, and financial success of Chamber members which results in the economic empowerment of our Communities. The CSDBCC utilizes innovative programs, networking opportunities, and business partnerships to advance and strengthen Inclusive Economic Development throughout the City and County of San Diego. For more information: www.sdblackchamber.org

