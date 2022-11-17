Strategic Amusement Industry Partnerships Pave the Way for Major Fun, Memory-Making at Mattel Adventure Park

First-Ever Mattel Adventure Park Slated to Open in 2023 in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Barbie, and other iconic American toy brands will find plenty of fun and fanfare when Mattel Adventure Park, the first-ever Mattel branded theme park, starts welcoming guests in Glendale, Arizona. The new entertainment destination combines the talents of today's top names in attractions, amusements, and design. Slated to open in 2023 just south of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Mattel Adventure Park highlights the full spectrum of the iconic toymaker's portfolio of brands and showcases the contributions of Mattel, Epic Resort Destinations (Epic), and other major industry trailblazers.

First-Ever Mattel Adventure Park Slated to Open in 2023 in Glendale, Arizona

Epic knew there was an opportunity to collaborate and innovate with Mattel to develop world class branded attractions, upon seeing Mattel's IPs brought to life in other location-based entertainment projects. To help bring the vision to life, Epic chose Super 78 to support the destination's creative direction. Aiding with everything from the interactive design and media production for the park's Thomas Adventure Train: Treasure Hunt™, which allows families to talk to Thomas and his friends before embarking on a journey on a real-life electric Thomas the Tank Engine to Hot Wheels Unleashed 4D Ride multi-media attraction, which takes guests behind the wheel of a custom-designed Hot Wheels car in a thrilling 4D motion experience.

Chance Rides, an all American-based rollercoaster and classic ride manufacturer, worked with Epic to create high-tech coasters and rides based on toys, from two Hot Wheels rollercoasters, Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer and Hot Wheels Boneshaker: The Ultimate Ride, to a fully electric Thomas & Friends train ride. Additionally, Epic chose to engage Zamperla, a cutting-edge, Italy-based amusement ride company known for its iconic coasters and thrill rides for children and adults, adding five family-friendly amusement rides to the Mattel Adventure Park's Thomas & Friends World of Sodor™.

"We share a pioneering vision in collaborating with Mattel to develop a world class primarily indoor theme park destination." said Epic Resort Destinations President Mark Cornell. "Our key to an innovative and impactful park design has been fully leveraged through strategic partnerships, teaming with industry leaders like Mad Systems for their award-winning audiovisual design and interactive integration capabilities; Daniels Woodland for iconic attractions theming and fabrication and Lightswitch, illumination experts implementing cutting-edge solutions for all of our attractions from rollercoasters to our one of a kind, four level Hot Wheels Go-kart track. The output of these partnerships has enabled us to create an extraordinary immersive branded theme park experience."

For more about Mattel Adventure Park, check out MattelAdventurePark.com.

About Epic Resort Destinations

EPIC is a resort destinations developer specializing in Intellectual Property driven resorts and location-based entertainment. We are guest obsessed and, on a mission, to create, develop, and operate world-class destinations and attractions that are extraordinary, safe, and fun places where epic memories are created and shared. Our unique blend of family-friendly fun is created by combining time proven "wind in your face" themed rides, globally iconic brands with multigenerational emotional resonance, and immersive theatrical experiences featuring original media content.

Current developments under construction include Mattel Adventure Park, Barbie Beach House, and a flying immersive theater in Glendale, Arizona, with future destinations under consideration across North America. Visit us at matteladventurepark.com

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-amusement-industry-partnerships-pave-the-way-for-major-fun-memory-making-at-mattel-adventure-park-301680855.html

SOURCE Mattel Adventure Park