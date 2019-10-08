|
Strategic Analysis of China's Electric Passenger Vehicle Market, 2018-2025: New Energy Vehicles and Government Regulations to Rapidly Boost Chinese EV Market
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of China's Electric Passenger Vehicle Market, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, Chinese electric passenger vehicle sales increased by 78.3% year-on-year and achieved total sales of 1,181,920 units. Going forward, the electric passenger vehicle market is forecasted to experience rapid growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during 2018-2025.
China's electric passenger vehicle market is greatly boosted by the Chinese government's incentives to purchase electric vehicles, such as offering free license plates to new EV owners. However, the central government is likely to lessen the incentive amount in 2020, while regional governments are likely to withdraw their purchase incentives in 2019.
The new energy vehicle (NEV) credit policy will have a major impact on the production and sales of electric vehicle OEMs. Manufacturers have to ensure that they earn at least 10% of NEV credits in 2019 and 12% in 2020. NEV credits are issued based on the driving range and the rated power of the fuel cell system in use.
Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are highly popular in China, accounting for 76.8% of the market share, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The purchase incentives for BEVs are higher, which is the main factor contributing to the growth of this sector. Comparatively, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will increase their market visibility towards 2025.
Key Features
- To provide a strategic overview of the electric passenger vehicle market in China, including market engineering metrics, market drivers, and market restraints
- To estimate the market size and sales potential of the electric passenger vehicle market in China towards 2025
- To discuss market insights concerning key participants and start-up companies that will determine market growth
- To provide a competitive analysis of various automotive OEM market shares and upcoming products
- To present an actionable set of recommendations for stakeholders to grow in the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the factors affecting the development of the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market?
- How do governmental regulations impact the electric passenger vehicle market in China?
- What are the key drivers and restraints in the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market?
- Who are the key market participants in the electric passenger vehicle market in China?
- How can start-up companies successfully penetrate the electric passenger vehicle market in China?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objective
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraints Explained
4. Government Regulations
- Government Regulations-New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Credit Policy
- Government Regulations-Purchase Incentives Overview
- Government Regulation-Reward Incentive for Electric Vehicle Applications
5. Market Overview
- Market Overview-Passenger Vehicle Powertrain Snapshot in 2018
- Market Overview-Emission Standard
- Market Overview-Charging Infrastructure Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary-Electric Vehicle Market Development Roadmap
- Executive Summary-SWOT Analysis
6. Forecasts and Trends
- Forecasts and Trends-Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecasts and Trends-Electric Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecasts and Trends-Forecast Scenario Assumptions
7. Market Share and Comparative Analysis
- Comparative Analysis-Top Selling Electric Vehicle Models in 2018
- Comparative Analysis-Electric Vehicle Market Breakdown by OEMs
- Comparative Analysis-Electric Vehicle Market Breakdown by Powertrain
- Case Study-Best Selling Electric Vehicle Profiles
8. Profiles of Key Electric Vehicle OEMs
- Key OEM Profile-BYD Co., Ltd.
- Key OEM Profile-Beijing New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (BJEV)
- Key OEM Profile-SAIC Motor Co., Ltd.
- Case Study-Electric Vehicle Start-ups in China
- Case Study-Key Joint Venture and Collaboration Activities in China
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Electric Passenger Vehicle Market in China
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Conclusions
- Key Trends and Recommendations
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Beijing New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. (BJEV)
- Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) Motor Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd
