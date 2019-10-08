Strategic Analysis of China's Electric Passenger Vehicle Market, 2018-2025: New Energy Vehicles and Government Regulations to Rapidly Boost Chinese EV Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of China's Electric Passenger Vehicle Market, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, Chinese electric passenger vehicle sales increased by 78.3% year-on-year and achieved total sales of 1,181,920 units. Going forward, the electric passenger vehicle market is forecasted to experience rapid growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during 2018-2025.



China's electric passenger vehicle market is greatly boosted by the Chinese government's incentives to purchase electric vehicles, such as offering free license plates to new EV owners. However, the central government is likely to lessen the incentive amount in 2020, while regional governments are likely to withdraw their purchase incentives in 2019.



The new energy vehicle (NEV) credit policy will have a major impact on the production and sales of electric vehicle OEMs. Manufacturers have to ensure that they earn at least 10% of NEV credits in 2019 and 12% in 2020. NEV credits are issued based on the driving range and the rated power of the fuel cell system in use.



Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are highly popular in China, accounting for 76.8% of the market share, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The purchase incentives for BEVs are higher, which is the main factor contributing to the growth of this sector. Comparatively, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will increase their market visibility towards 2025.



Key Features

To provide a strategic overview of the electric passenger vehicle market in China , including market engineering metrics, market drivers, and market restraints

, including market engineering metrics, market drivers, and market restraints To estimate the market size and sales potential of the electric passenger vehicle market in China towards 2025

towards 2025 To discuss market insights concerning key participants and start-up companies that will determine market growth

To provide a competitive analysis of various automotive OEM market shares and upcoming products

To present an actionable set of recommendations for stakeholders to grow in the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market

Key Issues Addressed

What are the factors affecting the development of the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market?

How do governmental regulations impact the electric passenger vehicle market in China ?

? What are the key drivers and restraints in the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market?

Who are the key market participants in the electric passenger vehicle market in China ?

? How can start-up companies successfully penetrate the electric passenger vehicle market in China ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objective

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

4. Government Regulations

Government Regulations-New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Credit Policy

Government Regulations-Purchase Incentives Overview

Government Regulation-Reward Incentive for Electric Vehicle Applications

5. Market Overview

Market Overview-Passenger Vehicle Powertrain Snapshot in 2018

Market Overview-Emission Standard

Market Overview-Charging Infrastructure Market Snapshot

Executive Summary-Electric Vehicle Market Development Roadmap

Executive Summary-SWOT Analysis

6. Forecasts and Trends

Forecasts and Trends-Market Engineering Measurements

Forecasts and Trends-Electric Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecasts and Trends-Forecast Scenario Assumptions

7. Market Share and Comparative Analysis

Comparative Analysis-Top Selling Electric Vehicle Models in 2018

Comparative Analysis-Electric Vehicle Market Breakdown by OEMs

Comparative Analysis-Electric Vehicle Market Breakdown by Powertrain

Case Study-Best Selling Electric Vehicle Profiles

8. Profiles of Key Electric Vehicle OEMs

Key OEM Profile-BYD Co., Ltd.

Key OEM Profile-Beijing New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (BJEV)

Key OEM Profile-SAIC Motor Co., Ltd.

Case Study-Electric Vehicle Start-ups in China

Case Study-Key Joint Venture and Collaboration Activities in China

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Electric Passenger Vehicle Market in China

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Conclusions

Key Trends and Recommendations

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



BYD Co. Ltd.

Beijing New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. (BJEV)

Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) Motor Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd

