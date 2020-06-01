Strategic Analysis of European OEMs' Connected Services and HMI Solutions, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected car strategy for the in-vehicle scenario covers 2 major domains—Connected Services and Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)—apart from other domains that are also important. Each automaker's portfolio defines its position in the fight to be a market leader in the connected car segment.This connected services and HMI study for the European region tracks both technology advancements and business models that automakers are applying in the region.A couple of case studies will pique the interest of readers of this report on how a few automakers are approaching the next wave of connected car use cases – for instance, the beta-testing of services by BMW or the feature-on demand (FoD) services started by VW and Audi hint at what other automakers could pursue in the upcoming years.Recommendations, possible approaches, and upcoming features are highlighted on almost all the slides as comments from the analyst. Based on the trends, the evolution of connected services and HMI elements are chalked out with appropriate examples of OEMs that are pursuing them. The study concludes with what will be the scenario of connected services and HMI in the European region. Our recommendations provide approaches for all ecosystem players in the region to pursue.

